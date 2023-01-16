Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYCC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.99.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

