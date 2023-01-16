Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYCC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.99.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

