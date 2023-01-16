Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,989,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 184.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

