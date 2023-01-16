Cwm LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $93.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

