CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVV opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.20. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at CVD Equipment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 21,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 721,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of CVD Equipment worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.