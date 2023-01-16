Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.