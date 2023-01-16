Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.25.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
