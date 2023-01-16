Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

