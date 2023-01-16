Comerica Bank Sells 915 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of PBF Energy worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

PBF opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

