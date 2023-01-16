Comerica Bank Has $3.37 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,371 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 65,929 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

