ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.78.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
