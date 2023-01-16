China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 2.9 %
China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
About China Natural Resources
