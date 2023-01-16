Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 16.3 %

CEMI opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

