Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 16.3 %
CEMI opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.24.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
