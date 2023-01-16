Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

CTHR stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

