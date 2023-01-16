Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.