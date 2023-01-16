BetterWealth LLC Has $994,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average of $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

