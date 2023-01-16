Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $93,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

