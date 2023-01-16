Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 300.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

Insider Activity

Moderna Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $83,759,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $192.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

