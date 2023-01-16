Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 453 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BTI opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

