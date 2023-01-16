Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.99 on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.