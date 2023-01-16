Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 420,349 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420,349 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

