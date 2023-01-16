Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 118,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 59,333 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $196.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

