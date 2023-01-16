Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantage Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAV. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.21.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.91 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$5.98 and a one year high of C$12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.69 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

