Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

