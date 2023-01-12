Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $457.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

