Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.