Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after buying an additional 1,892,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 202.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,546,000 after buying an additional 1,400,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $35,418,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.12 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

