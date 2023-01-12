Strs Ohio Sells 32,584 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 2.3 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

