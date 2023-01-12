Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,695 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,934.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,032.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 17,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

