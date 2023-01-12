S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 1,512 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 265.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 223.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 128.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average is $227.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.