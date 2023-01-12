Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL Stock Up 2.1 %

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

