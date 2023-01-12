Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,853.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

