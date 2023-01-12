JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 75,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

