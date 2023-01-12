JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.