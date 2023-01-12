Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $1,065,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 5.2 %

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,963,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,933 shares of company stock worth $2,660,424. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $110.35 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

