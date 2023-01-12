Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $517,880.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 538,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,001,585.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,421 shares of company stock worth $1,583,474. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

