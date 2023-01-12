eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 305,329 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of eBay worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after acquiring an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

