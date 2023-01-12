Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after buying an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after buying an additional 2,678,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.