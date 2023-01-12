D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,456 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 232.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 76,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 265.3% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $389.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

