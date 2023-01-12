CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

