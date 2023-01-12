Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,185 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

