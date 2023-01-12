Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $123.22 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.04. The stock has a market cap of $389.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

