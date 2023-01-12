Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 75,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,372 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $139.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

