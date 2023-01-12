Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.22 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.04. The firm has a market cap of $389.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.