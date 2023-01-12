BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

