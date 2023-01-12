AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

