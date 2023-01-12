AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,762 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $10,541,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 166,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $179.90. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,563. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

