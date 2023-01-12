AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

