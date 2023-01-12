AE Wealth Management LLC Has $999,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

