739 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.61. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $262.17.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
