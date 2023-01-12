24,618 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $2,911,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $466,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:MOS opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

