Versor Investments LP Sells 1,400 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Upstart were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Upstart by 7.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 79,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $43,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,893 shares of company stock worth $480,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -142.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.